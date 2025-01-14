Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister's Aide Faces MCOCA Charges Amid Growing Protests

Walmik Karad, associated with Maharashtra's NCP minister, faces MCOCA charges linked to a murder extortion case. Arrested after the Beed court's custody order, Karad's judicial proceedings fuel protests. The murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh intensifies the case, prompting widespread unrest and demands for justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kej/Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:06 IST
Maharashtra Minister's Aide Faces MCOCA Charges Amid Growing Protests
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, Walmik Karad, a close aide of Maharashtra's NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, has been charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). This follows his arrest in a high-profile extortion case allegedly tied to the murder of a village head.

The arrest came after the Kej court in Beed district remanded Karad to 14-day judicial custody. Police sought further action from the MCOCA court, resulting in a production warrant against him. Amidst this unfolding drama, Karad had initially turned himself in, attributing the charges to political vendetta.

Following his MCOCA booking, significant unrest has erupted, with demonstrations in his hometown Parli. Angry protesters have taken to the streets, leading to property damage and disrupted daily life. Despite efforts from the authorities to maintain order, tensions remain high in Beed district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025