Maharashtra Minister's Aide Faces MCOCA Charges Amid Growing Protests

In a significant legal development, Walmik Karad, a close aide of Maharashtra's NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, has been charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). This follows his arrest in a high-profile extortion case allegedly tied to the murder of a village head.

The arrest came after the Kej court in Beed district remanded Karad to 14-day judicial custody. Police sought further action from the MCOCA court, resulting in a production warrant against him. Amidst this unfolding drama, Karad had initially turned himself in, attributing the charges to political vendetta.

Following his MCOCA booking, significant unrest has erupted, with demonstrations in his hometown Parli. Angry protesters have taken to the streets, leading to property damage and disrupted daily life. Despite efforts from the authorities to maintain order, tensions remain high in Beed district.

(With inputs from agencies.)