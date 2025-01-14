Human Trafficking Racket Busted at India-Bangladesh Border

In a significant crackdown, a trafficking racket at the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya was disrupted, leading to the arrest of seven individuals, officials announced on Tuesday. This operation, carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF), underscores ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration.

Acting on precise intelligence reports, BSF personnel apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals near Dawki on Sunday evening. Accompanying them were three Indian operatives, or touts, believed to be facilitating the illegal crossing, according to official sources.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals confessed during interrogation that they intended to settle in India, relying on the services of their Indian counterparts. The detainees have since been handed over to local police and formally charged, revealing that the racket charged between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 per individual for illegal entry into India.

