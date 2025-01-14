Left Menu

Human Trafficking Racket Busted at India-Bangladesh Border

A trafficking racket at the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya was busted by the BSF. Seven individuals, including four Bangladeshi nationals attempting illegal entry and three Indian touts, were arrested. The gang charged Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per person for illegal crossings into India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:09 IST
Human Trafficking Racket Busted at India-Bangladesh Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, a trafficking racket at the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya was disrupted, leading to the arrest of seven individuals, officials announced on Tuesday. This operation, carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF), underscores ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration.

Acting on precise intelligence reports, BSF personnel apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals near Dawki on Sunday evening. Accompanying them were three Indian operatives, or touts, believed to be facilitating the illegal crossing, according to official sources.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals confessed during interrogation that they intended to settle in India, relying on the services of their Indian counterparts. The detainees have since been handed over to local police and formally charged, revealing that the racket charged between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 per individual for illegal entry into India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025