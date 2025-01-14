Left Menu

Tragic Murder in Puppalaguda: A Chilling Tale of Betrayal

A 25-year-old man and woman were found murdered in Puppalaguda, near an abandoned stone crusher. The man had stab wounds, and the woman's body was found 60 meters away, suggesting a personal motive. Both victims were known to each other, and an illicit relationship is suspected.

Updated: 14-01-2025 20:42 IST
In a grim discovery on Tuesday, two 25-year-olds were found murdered in the Puppalaguda area, located within the Narsingi police jurisdiction, authorities confirmed.

Local youngsters uncovered the bodies near an abandoned stone crusher, alerting police who quickly arrived at the scene. The man's body exhibited severe stab wounds, his face and head crushed, while the woman was discovered partially undressed and 60 meters away.

Preliminary investigations indicate the victims were acquaintances from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, suspected to have been killed by known individuals, possibly migrant workers. An illicit relationship is believed to be the motive, and the police continue to explore all possible angles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

