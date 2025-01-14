NATO Launches 'Baltic Sentry' to Protect Critical Infrastructure in the Baltic Sea

NATO countries are intensifying maritime security efforts in the Baltic Sea with the deployment of frigates, patrol aircraft, and naval drones. This move, known as 'Baltic Sentry', comes in response to recent threats against critical infrastructure and aims to deter potential aggressors, according to alliance members.

Following a December incident where Finnish police seized a Russian tanker suspected of damaging power and telecom lines, Finland has claimed a direct association with Russia. However, Polish authorities have dismissed claims of Russian fleet activities near the region's gas pipeline.

As NATO eyes sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasizes the ongoing need to safeguard vital underwater installations. Meanwhile, Finland's President calls for legal clarity on handling rogue vessels, aiming to balance enforcement with navigation rights.

