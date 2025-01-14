Left Menu

Path to Peace: Unpacking the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire draft proposes a 42-day halt in Gaza, during which hostages will be exchanged and displaced Palestinians allowed to return home. The success of this initial phase depends on further negotiations involving Gaza's governance and the elimination of Hamas. Future phases remain uncertain if talks fail.

The proposed Israel-Hamas ceasefire aims to bring a 42-day halt to hostilities, facilitating the exchange of hostages and prisoners. Israeli troops will pull back, allowing Palestinians to return home as aid flows in. Its success hinges on future negotiations about Gaza's governance and Hamas' potential elimination.

The initial phase involves Hamas releasing 33 hostages in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. However, the details, including prisoner counts and the roles of other militant groups, remain complex. Israeli withdrawals will create routes for Palestinians to return home amid ongoing security concerns.

Aid distribution during the ceasefire is expected to improve, with an increase in food, medicine, and supplies entering Gaza. Nonetheless, the challenge of preventing Hamas from benefiting persists. The second ceasefire phase, contingent on further negotiation success, could lead to a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the release of all hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

