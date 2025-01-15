Left Menu

Israeli Foreign Minister's Bold Accusations

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused the Palestinian Authority of promoting terrorism and violence against Israel, impeding peace efforts. Speaking with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome, Saar expressed disappointment over the lack of change among Palestinians needed for peace.

Gideon Saar
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has leveled serious accusations against the Palestinian Authority, claiming it encourages terrorism and incites violence against Israel. These remarks were made public during a joint news conference with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome.

Saar's comments highlighted his belief that the policies of the Palestinian Authority are a significant obstacle to achieving peace in the region. He emphasized the need for meaningful change among Palestinians as a prerequisite for any progress.

The minister's statements reflect ongoing tensions and a growing impatience from the Israeli side regarding the peace process, suggesting a challenging road ahead for Israeli-Palestinian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

