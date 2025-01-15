Left Menu

Drama in South Korea: President Arrested Amid Insurrection Controversy

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested for insurrection following his martial law declaration, which led to his impeachment. His arrest, heavily protested by supporters, marks the first such action against a sitting president. The Constitutional Court is yet to decide on his removal from office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 07:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 07:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was taken into custody on Wednesday following insurrection charges related to his martial law declaration on December 3rd, authorities confirmed.

A heavily guarded motorcade departed from Yoon's fortified residence, where he had remained for weeks. Earlier, more than 3,000 police officers and anti-corruption investigators converged on the scene to arrest the impeached leader. Yoon's supporters, including members of the ruling People Power Party, vehemently protested the arrest, causing chaotic scenes.

Yoon's legal team contends that the arrest efforts are unlawful and intended to publicly disgrace him. This landmark arrest of an incumbent president has provoked widespread unrest in one of Asia's leading democracies, following his impeachment on December 14th. The Constitutional Court will soon determine whether the impeachment will lead to his permanent dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

