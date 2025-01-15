South Korea's Impeached Leader Arrested Amid Martial Law Controversy
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested on insurrection accusations after declaring martial law. Arrested amidst intense security measures, Yoon submitted himself for questioning to prevent violence. His arrest, a first for an incumbent, has spurred legal and public debates, indicating major political turmoil in South Korea.
In an unprecedented move, South Korean authorities have detained President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of insurrection linked to a martial law declaration issued on December 3rd. The arrest marks a significant point of tension in South Korea's political landscape.
Yoon's dramatic surrender at his fortified residence, amidst a massive police presence, was aimed at averting violence. He described the investigation by anti-corruption officials as unlawful but chose to comply to prevent any potential bloodshed.
The warrant executed for Yoon's arrest represents a historic moment, being the first for a sitting president in South Korea. As his supporters clashed with authorities, the nation braces for further turbulence pending a Constitutional Court decision on his impeachment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
