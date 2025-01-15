South Korea's Impeached Leader Arrested Amid Martial Law Controversy

In an unprecedented move, South Korean authorities have detained President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of insurrection linked to a martial law declaration issued on December 3rd. The arrest marks a significant point of tension in South Korea's political landscape.

Yoon's dramatic surrender at his fortified residence, amidst a massive police presence, was aimed at averting violence. He described the investigation by anti-corruption officials as unlawful but chose to comply to prevent any potential bloodshed.

The warrant executed for Yoon's arrest represents a historic moment, being the first for a sitting president in South Korea. As his supporters clashed with authorities, the nation braces for further turbulence pending a Constitutional Court decision on his impeachment.

