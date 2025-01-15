Army Day: Modernization and Readiness on Display in Pune

At the 77th Army Day celebrations in Pune, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi addressed the current state of the northern border, describing it as sensitive yet stable. He assured that the Indian Army remains fully prepared for any eventuality, underscoring its readiness and capability.

The Army chief emphasized the ongoing ceasefire along the Line of Control, noting that while ceasefire is maintained, attempts at infiltration continue to pose challenges. He highlighted the focus on modernizing equipment and critical infrastructure along the northern border to bolster the Army's adaptability and resilience.

This year's Army Day Parade, held for the first time in Pune at the Bombay Engineers Group and Centre under the Southern Command, reflects the deep historical ties with the region's heritage of valor dating back to the Maratha rule. Gen Dwivedi reiterated the commitment to transforming the Indian Army into a modern, agile, and technology-enabled force.

