Karnataka High Court Delays Decision on MUDA Scam Transfer to CBI

The Karnataka High Court has adjourned the hearing regarding a plea to transfer the MUDA scam case to the CBI until January 27. Activist Snehamayi Krishna's petition seeks a CBI probe into allegations of misallocated compensatory sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has postponed its decision on whether to transfer the MUDA scam case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), scheduling the next hearing for January 27.

The petition, filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna, calls for a CBI probe into allegations regarding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority's site allocation practices. Justice M. Nagaprasanna has instructed the Lokayukta to submit a detailed investigation report by the new hearing date.

Senior Advocate Ravivarma Kumar and Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared on behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while Maninder Singh represented the petitioner. Singh pointed out missing original files at MUDA, intensifying the case's complexity. Allegations suggest MUDA allotted compensatory plots to the Chief Minister's wife in valuable Mysuru localities. The Lokayukta police and Directorate of Enforcement are also probing the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

