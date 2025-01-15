Karnataka High Court Delays Decision on MUDA Scam Transfer to CBI

The Karnataka High Court has postponed its decision on whether to transfer the MUDA scam case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), scheduling the next hearing for January 27.

The petition, filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna, calls for a CBI probe into allegations regarding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority's site allocation practices. Justice M. Nagaprasanna has instructed the Lokayukta to submit a detailed investigation report by the new hearing date.

Senior Advocate Ravivarma Kumar and Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared on behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while Maninder Singh represented the petitioner. Singh pointed out missing original files at MUDA, intensifying the case's complexity. Allegations suggest MUDA allotted compensatory plots to the Chief Minister's wife in valuable Mysuru localities. The Lokayukta police and Directorate of Enforcement are also probing the case.

