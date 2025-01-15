Illegal Immigration Arrests in Maharashtra: Three Bangladeshi Women Detained
Three Bangladeshi women, living illegally in India's Maharashtra state, have been arrested by Ulhasnagar Police. The women, who worked as domestic help, could not present valid visas. A First Information Report has been filed under relevant passport laws as investigations continue.
Three women from Bangladesh have been arrested in Thane district, Maharashtra, for residing in India without valid visas, police confirmed on Wednesday. The arrest took place after Ulhasnagar Police conducted a raid in Kolegaon, acting on a tip-off.
The detained individuals, identified as Rozina Begum Sukur Ali, 29, Tanzila Khatun Razzak Shaikh, 22, and Shefali Begum Munirul Shaikh, 23, were working as domestic help and doing similar jobs to sustain themselves, an official stated.
Legal action has been initiated with a First Information Report filed under the Passports Act and Passport (Entry into India) Act at Manpada police station in Dombivli. Investigations into the case are underway, the official added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
