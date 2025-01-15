Left Menu

Biden's Diplomatic Triumphs: Elevating Indo-Pacific Alliances

During President Joe Biden's tenure, the U.S. has strengthened its Indo-Pacific relationships, particularly with India, launched initiatives like iCET, and solidified partnerships through forums such as Quad and AUKUS. These efforts, along with support for Ukraine, highlight Biden’s impactful foreign policy approach.

The White House announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden has successfully 'elevated' the United States' relationship with India and launched the iCET dialogue amid his tenure.

Biden’s foreign policy efforts have fortified America’s security in the Indo-Pacific region. Noteworthy achievements include the iCET initiative with India and strengthening the Quad alliance.

His administration's robust support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion and diplomatic maneuvers in the Middle East further demonstrate Biden’s commitment to global alliances and defense initiatives.

