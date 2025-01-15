Left Menu

High-Powered Enquiry Exposes Security Threats Between India and the US

A committee's rigorous enquiry has uncovered security threats posed by criminal groups and terrorists undermining India and the US. The investigation, initiated after allegations by the US, resulted in a recommendation for legal action against a suspect with known criminal connections, as well as recommendations for system improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 15:56 IST
High-Powered Enquiry Exposes Security Threats Between India and the US
  • Country:
  • India

A high-powered enquiry committee has unveiled activities of organized criminal groups and terrorists undermining the security interests of both India and the US, according to a report submitted recently.

The investigation was sparked by US allegations of an attempted assassination of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun by Indian agents.

Following a detailed probe, the committee has recommended legal action against a suspect, with previous criminal links, while not naming them publicly. The report, endorsed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, also suggests improvements in India's response systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025