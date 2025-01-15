High-Powered Enquiry Exposes Security Threats Between India and the US
A committee's rigorous enquiry has uncovered security threats posed by criminal groups and terrorists undermining India and the US. The investigation, initiated after allegations by the US, resulted in a recommendation for legal action against a suspect with known criminal connections, as well as recommendations for system improvements.
- India
A high-powered enquiry committee has unveiled activities of organized criminal groups and terrorists undermining the security interests of both India and the US, according to a report submitted recently.
The investigation was sparked by US allegations of an attempted assassination of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun by Indian agents.
Following a detailed probe, the committee has recommended legal action against a suspect, with previous criminal links, while not naming them publicly. The report, endorsed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, also suggests improvements in India's response systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
