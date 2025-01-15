Left Menu

Tripura's Embankment Issue: CM Saha Promises Action

Chief Minister Manik Saha committed to addressing the Tripura Assembly's concerns about the Bangladesh government's construction of a massive embankment near Kailashahar. The issue, raised by Congress legislator Birajit Sinha, highlights potential flood risks unless local embankments are reinforced.

Updated: 15-01-2025 16:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent assembly session, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha pledged to address concerns related to a large embankment being constructed by the Bangladesh government adjacent to the state's Unakoti district. Saha's commitment followed Congress legislator Birajit Sinha's urgent plea to fortify existing structures on the Indian side to prevent potential flood risks.

The 40-year-old embankment at Rangaoti, according to Sinha, needs reinforcement to safeguard local residents. Highlighting the international dimension of this issue, Sudhangshu Das, the state's fisheries minister, echoed the necessity for action, pointing out that some parts of the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura remain unfenced, facilitating cattle smuggling.

Chief Minister Saha assured the assembly that he would bring this matter to the central government's attention, having already sent previous reports to Delhi indicating the urgency of strengthening the embankments.

