Political Tensions Surge: Georgian Ex-PM Attacked Amidst Pro-EU Protests

Giorgi Gakharia, Georgia's ex-Prime Minister and current opposition leader, was hospitalized following a violent attack in Batumi by unknown assailants. The incident occurred amid ongoing political unrest and protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party, accused of rigging the recent elections and stalling EU talks.

Giorgi Gakharia, former Prime Minister of Georgia and a key opposition leader, was severely beaten in a hotel lobby in Batumi, according to a party spokesperson.

The attack, which left Gakharia in the hospital, occurred against a backdrop of political turmoil following disputed parliamentary elections. Opposition leaders accuse the ruling Georgian Dream party of orchestrating the violence to intimidate dissenters.

Despite the escalating tensions and criticism from rights groups over police crackdowns on protests, the government maintains its stance, denying any involvement in the attack on Gakharia or suppression efforts against opposition voices.

