Misuse of Power: BJP's Alleged Defamation Tactics Against AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accuses the BJP of misusing power as the Home Ministry sanctions prosecution against Arvind Kejriwal. The excise policy-linked case, viewed by AAP as a smear campaign, raises questions about legal procedures and political motives ahead of Delhi polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:24 IST
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday criticized the BJP-led Union Home Ministry for granting prosecution sanction against its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, labeling it as a politically motivated misuse of power.

The sanction permits the Enforcement Directorate to prosecute Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case—action AAP says was preordained to malign its reputation ahead of critical Delhi Assembly elections.

Expressing outrage, the AAP highlighted the unprecedented nature of the case, arguing that Kejriwal was arrested without prior sanction—a move later deemed unnecessary by courts citing lack of evidence. The party views these tactics as an attempt to discredit its leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

