Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan: Celebrating Constitution and Ambedkar's Legacy

BJP leader Babulal Marandi launched 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' in Jharkhand to celebrate the Indian Constitution and raise awareness about its values. The campaign emphasizes BR Ambedkar's contributions, while accusing Congress of disrespecting the Constitution. The initiative aims to spread Ambedkar's teachings before Republic Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi inaugurated the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' campaign, focusing on celebrating India's Constitution and creating awareness about its values. The event started with a tribute to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Ranchi.

The campaign seeks to honor the Constitution's architect, BR Ambedkar, as well as highlight the alleged disrespect shown by Congress towards the Constitution. Marandi emphasized the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to upholding the Constitution and Ambedkar's philosophy.

BJP leaders also targeted Congress for its numerous amendments and alleged misuse of the Constitution. In a bid to promote Ambedkar's teachings, BJP members engaged with citizens from Ravidas Colony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

