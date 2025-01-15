Left Menu

German Trial Targets ISIS War Crimes Against Yazidis

A Syrian member of ISIS faces charges in Germany for war crimes, including genocide against Yazidis. Arrested in 2024, Ossama A. allegedly seized properties and facilitated sexual exploitation of Yazidi women. Germany prosecutes Syrian war crimes under universal jurisdiction, highlighting justice for Yazidi persecution from 2014-2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:40 IST
German Trial Targets ISIS War Crimes Against Yazidis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

A Syrian member of the Islamic State, identified as Ossama A., is facing serious charges in Germany, including war crimes and crimes against humanity, authorities revealed. The suspect's alleged involvement in the genocide against the Yazidi people is a central element of the indictment, marking a significant legal move under international law.

The charges include commanding a local unit that expropriated 13 properties in the Deir ez-Zor region, later used to house ISIS fighters and commit atrocities. Prosecutors assert that two properties were utilized for imprisoning Yazidi women, enabling sexual abuse—a move seen as an attempt to destroy the Yazidi religious group.

Germany continues to be a prominent venue for prosecuting Syrian war crimes, leveraging universal jurisdiction. Previous trials, like that of a Syrian intelligence officer in 2022, underscore Germany's commitment to justice. This case further highlights the heinous acts committed against the Yazidis, a community deemed by ISIS as 'devil worshippers.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025