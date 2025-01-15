German Trial Targets ISIS War Crimes Against Yazidis

A Syrian member of the Islamic State, identified as Ossama A., is facing serious charges in Germany, including war crimes and crimes against humanity, authorities revealed. The suspect's alleged involvement in the genocide against the Yazidi people is a central element of the indictment, marking a significant legal move under international law.

The charges include commanding a local unit that expropriated 13 properties in the Deir ez-Zor region, later used to house ISIS fighters and commit atrocities. Prosecutors assert that two properties were utilized for imprisoning Yazidi women, enabling sexual abuse—a move seen as an attempt to destroy the Yazidi religious group.

Germany continues to be a prominent venue for prosecuting Syrian war crimes, leveraging universal jurisdiction. Previous trials, like that of a Syrian intelligence officer in 2022, underscore Germany's commitment to justice. This case further highlights the heinous acts committed against the Yazidis, a community deemed by ISIS as 'devil worshippers.'

(With inputs from agencies.)