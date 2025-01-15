Supreme Court Halts Bihar By-Election Amid Political Controversy

The Supreme Court has intervened to halt the declaration of the Bihar legislative council by-election results, a seat vacated by expelled RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh. Singh was removed from the council for unruly behavior and derogatory remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh directed that no results be declared while hearing arguments related to Singh's expulsion. The Supreme Court's decision comes amid concerns raised by Singh's counsel, suggesting that allowing the election to proceed could create a peculiar situation if his expulsion is overturned.

Questions of fairness have surrounded the expulsion, with allegations that natural justice was not served. Singh's expulsion, deemed excessive by some, was contrasted with other legislators facing milder consequences for similar actions. The apex court has scheduled a hearing to further examine responses from the state legislative council and ethics committee before delivering its judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)