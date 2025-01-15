In a significant development between Ukraine and Russia, Kyiv successfully repatriated 25 individuals through a prisoner exchange with Moscow. This exchange, mediated by the United Arab Emirates, underscores the ongoing diplomatic efforts in the region.

The Russian defense ministry confirmed the completion of a 25-for-25 prisoner swap, highlighting the mediation role played by the UAE. This event marks a crucial step in easing tensions between the two nations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy publicly appreciated the UAE's crucial role in facilitating the exchange, underscoring the importance of international mediation in conflict resolution.

