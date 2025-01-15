Left Menu

India: The Humanitarian First Responder for the Global South

India has established itself as a leading humanitarian force in the Global South, effectively responding to natural disasters and providing vital aid. The country played a significant role during the COVID-19 pandemic by distributing free vaccines to over 100 nations under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative. However, challenges remain in expediting disaster relief insurance claims efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India has solidified its reputation as the first responder to the Global South during natural disasters, as Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized at the World Congress on Disaster Management.

The nation's proactive role includes offering disaster management support to neighboring countries, particularly in flood prevention and control. Its humanitarian efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic saw over 100 countries receiving free vaccines through the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative.

Minister Goyal highlighted the need for more streamlined processes in settling disaster relief insurance claims, aiming for a systematic approach that eliminates the need for court interventions, ensuring faster aid to those in need through accurate assessments and analyses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

