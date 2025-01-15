Left Menu

Historic Coalition: Fine Gael and Fianna Fail Unite with Independents

Ireland's Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have struck a deal with independent lawmakers to form a new coalition government. The center-right parties have been negotiating since the November election left them one seat short of the 87 needed for governance.

In a historic political move, Ireland's Fine Gael and Fianna Fail announced on Wednesday their agreement with independent lawmakers to create a new coalition government. This marks a significant development in the country's political landscape.

The two center-right parties, who have just concluded leading the outgoing coalition, were compelled to engage in negotiations following their inability to secure 87 seats during the November 29 elections.

This coalition represents a strategic alliance, addressing the electoral gap and aiming to ensure stable governance in Ireland.

