Historic Coalition: Fine Gael and Fianna Fail Unite with Independents

In a historic political move, Ireland's Fine Gael and Fianna Fail announced on Wednesday their agreement with independent lawmakers to create a new coalition government. This marks a significant development in the country's political landscape.

The two center-right parties, who have just concluded leading the outgoing coalition, were compelled to engage in negotiations following their inability to secure 87 seats during the November 29 elections.

This coalition represents a strategic alliance, addressing the electoral gap and aiming to ensure stable governance in Ireland.

