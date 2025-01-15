Left Menu

Fraud Unveiled: Cybercriminals Tricked Investor of Rs 47.6 Lakh

A man from Delhi was defrauded of Rs 47.6 lakh by fraudsters pretending to be financial officials promising high returns on shares. The culprits, apprehended from Pune and Vadodara, were part of a cyberfraud network operating from Malaysia. The victim had transferred money over a month before the scam was uncovered.

In a striking case of financial deception, a man residing in Delhi has been swindled out of Rs 47.6 lakh by cybercriminals masquerading as employees of a reputed financial firm, according to police reports disclosed on Wednesday.

The police have successfully apprehended two suspects, identified as Shrikant R Bhosale from Pune and Ayaz Patel from Vadodara, following a complaint registered by victim Rafat Masood, a resident of Maujpur, northeast Delhi.

Investigations revealed Patel orchestrated a cyberfraud scheme remotely from a Malaysian call center, facilitated by Shrikant, who managed financial diversions through various bank accounts. The victim fell prey under promises of lucrative investment returns in the stock market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

