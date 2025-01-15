Fraud Unveiled: Cybercriminals Tricked Investor of Rs 47.6 Lakh

In a striking case of financial deception, a man residing in Delhi has been swindled out of Rs 47.6 lakh by cybercriminals masquerading as employees of a reputed financial firm, according to police reports disclosed on Wednesday.

The police have successfully apprehended two suspects, identified as Shrikant R Bhosale from Pune and Ayaz Patel from Vadodara, following a complaint registered by victim Rafat Masood, a resident of Maujpur, northeast Delhi.

Investigations revealed Patel orchestrated a cyberfraud scheme remotely from a Malaysian call center, facilitated by Shrikant, who managed financial diversions through various bank accounts. The victim fell prey under promises of lucrative investment returns in the stock market.

