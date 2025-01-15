Tensions Rise Over Bangladesh's Embankment Plans Near Tripura Border

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha pledged to tackle the issue of Bangladesh's construction of a massive embankment across from Kailashahar subdivision with the Indian government. This move follows Congress legislator Birajit Sinha raising concerns in the state assembly.

Birajit Sinha emphasized the urgency for reinforcing India's 40-year-old embankment at Rangaoti to prevent potential flooding and its adverse impacts on residents. The construction on the part of Bangladesh poses significant challenges.

Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das highlighted unresolved border issues contributing to illegal activities, including cattle smuggling, due to unfenced stretches. Unakoti District Magistrate D K Chakma noted potential monsoon-related flooding problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)