Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Bangladesh's Embankment Plans Near Tripura Border

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha plans to address the issue of Bangladesh constructing a massive embankment opposite Kailashahar subdivision. Concerns include potential flood risks and international relations. State officials highlight the need for strengthening existing embankments and addressing unfenced border stretches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:52 IST
Tensions Rise Over Bangladesh's Embankment Plans Near Tripura Border
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha pledged to tackle the issue of Bangladesh's construction of a massive embankment across from Kailashahar subdivision with the Indian government. This move follows Congress legislator Birajit Sinha raising concerns in the state assembly.

Birajit Sinha emphasized the urgency for reinforcing India's 40-year-old embankment at Rangaoti to prevent potential flooding and its adverse impacts on residents. The construction on the part of Bangladesh poses significant challenges.

Fisheries Minister Sudhangshu Das highlighted unresolved border issues contributing to illegal activities, including cattle smuggling, due to unfenced stretches. Unakoti District Magistrate D K Chakma noted potential monsoon-related flooding problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025