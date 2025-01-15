Left Menu

Threat Call from Azamgarh: Minister Faces Extortion Under Gangster's Name

A person in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for allegedly threatening Bihar Labour Resources Minister Santosh Kumar Singh, demanding Rs 30 lakh while impersonating gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The police quickly acted following the complaint, recovering the phone used and arresting the accused, who remains unnamed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, an individual from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district has been detained for allegedly issuing threats to Bihar Labour Resources Minister Santosh Kumar Singh. The suspect demanded a substantial sum of Rs 30 lakh, claiming to represent notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The arrest was made following swift action by the Patna police after the minister lodged a complaint and informed law enforcement officials about receiving the threatening call. A mobile phone, used for the extortion attempt, has been seized.

The police refrained from disclosing the identity of the arrested individual, but confirmed that the accused is being transported to Patna for further investigation. This incident raises concerns over the potential misuse of gangster identities for criminal demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

