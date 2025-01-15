Left Menu

Tragic End: Abducted Youth Found Dead Near Village

A 17-year-old boy was found dead after being allegedly abducted and murdered by some youths near a village. Police have detained a minor suspect, who allegedly beat the victim to death. A complaint was filed by the boy's father after he received a distressing call on the night of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:23 IST
In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old boy was found dead near a village, with police suspecting abduction and murder. The victim was allegedly taken by some youths outside a church, leading to a grim discovery on Wednesday.

Authorities have detained a minor in connection to the crime. It is reported that the suspect, along with his associates, got the boy drunk before carrying out the brutal attack using sticks and stones. The incident has shocked the local community, raising concerns over teen involvement in such crimes.

The boy's father reported the abduction after receiving a call late at night from someone claiming to be the boy's friend. Police registered the case quickly, leading to the apprehension of a known acquaintance of the victim. Investigations reveal previous criminal records for both the suspect and the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

