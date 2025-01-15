Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Bust: Screwdriver Concealment Foiled at Delhi Airport

Customs officials seized 257 grams of gold hidden in a screwdriver from a woman's luggage at Delhi airport. Based on profiling, a young man from Uttar Pradesh was placed under surveillance. Both he and a female passenger were intercepted, leading to the discovery of the gold valued at Rs 18.62 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:25 IST
Gold Smuggling Bust: Screwdriver Concealment Foiled at Delhi Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown, customs officials at Delhi's international airport seized 257 grams of gold hidden inside a screwdriver from the luggage of a female passenger. The seizure was a result of meticulous profiling and surveillance.

The operation began when customs identified a 20-year-old male passenger from Uttar Pradesh, who had traveled from Jeddah. Officials noted he was assisting a female passenger in a wheelchair, both having flown in from Riyadh.

Suspicious images during an X-ray of the woman's baggage prompted further investigation, revealing the gold concealed in a screwdriver. The confiscated gold is estimated to be worth around Rs 18.62 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025