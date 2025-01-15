Gold Smuggling Bust: Screwdriver Concealment Foiled at Delhi Airport

In a major crackdown, customs officials at Delhi's international airport seized 257 grams of gold hidden inside a screwdriver from the luggage of a female passenger. The seizure was a result of meticulous profiling and surveillance.

The operation began when customs identified a 20-year-old male passenger from Uttar Pradesh, who had traveled from Jeddah. Officials noted he was assisting a female passenger in a wheelchair, both having flown in from Riyadh.

Suspicious images during an X-ray of the woman's baggage prompted further investigation, revealing the gold concealed in a screwdriver. The confiscated gold is estimated to be worth around Rs 18.62 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)