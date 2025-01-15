Diplomatic Crossfire: France-Algeria Tensions Escalate Amid Historical Strains

Amidst escalating tensions, President Emmanuel Macron and French officials are deliberating over the country's strained rapport with Algeria, rooted in socio-economic and historical complexities.

Relations soured when Macron supported Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, leading Algeria to seek diminishing France's presence as evidenced by a 30% drop in trade.

Further complicating matters, recent arrests of Franco-Algerian individuals and Algerian social influencers in France have fueled diplomatic disagreements, now echoing the lingering traumas of the 1954-1962 independence war.

(With inputs from agencies.)