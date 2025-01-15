Diplomatic Crossfire: France-Algeria Tensions Escalate Amid Historical Strains
France and Algeria's complicated relationship is deteriorating, with mounting economic and diplomatic tensions. President Macron's autonomy plan for Western Sahara has worsened relations, affecting trade and other bilateral interactions. Both nations are engaged in a diplomatic standoff, influenced by historical grievances and evolving political landscapes.
Updated: 15-01-2025 21:38 IST
Amidst escalating tensions, President Emmanuel Macron and French officials are deliberating over the country's strained rapport with Algeria, rooted in socio-economic and historical complexities.
Relations soured when Macron supported Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara, leading Algeria to seek diminishing France's presence as evidenced by a 30% drop in trade.
Further complicating matters, recent arrests of Franco-Algerian individuals and Algerian social influencers in France have fueled diplomatic disagreements, now echoing the lingering traumas of the 1954-1962 independence war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
