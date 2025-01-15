Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Liquor Controversy: Kawasi Lakhma's Arrest Sparks Political Storm

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma in connection with an alleged liquor scam. He is accused of receiving substantial monthly payments as the state excise minister. Lakhma claims political vendetta by the BJP-led Union government, amid accusations of a massive loss to the state exchequer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:39 IST
Kawasi Lakhma
On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma in connection with an alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. Lakhma, a former state excise minister, was brought before the Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which approved his custodial remand until January 21.

The ED previously raided Lakhma's properties as well as those of his son, Harish, across several districts, including Raipur. The investigation has alleged that Lakhma was the principal recipient of illicit funds during his tenure as excise minister, with a proposed scheme reportedly costing the state exchequer over Rs 2,100 crore.

Lakhma, a six-time MLA from the Sukma district, claims his arrest is politically motivated, blaming the central government for attempting to hinder his participation in upcoming elections. Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, have decried the arrest as a vendetta against the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

