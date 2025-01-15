Chargesheet Filed Against Senior Naxal Leader for Arms Supply

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet on Wednesday against Rajesh Kumar Sinha, a senior Naxal leader, for his involvement in supplying arms and ammunition to the proscribed CPI(Maoist) outfit, according to an official statement.

Sinha, a resident of Patna and known by aliases Uday Ji and Shailesh Srivastav, is the seventh accused in a case stemming from the recovery of arms and ammunition from Parshuram Singh, alias Nandlal. Singh is a Maoist operative residing in Bistol, Jehanabad.

The investigation was taken over by the NIA from the Bihar Police in 2021, linked to prior arms recoveries from Singh's properties. Despite his 2016 release from jail, Sinha continued activities with the CPI(Maoist). Further investigations to determine additional links in the case are underway.

