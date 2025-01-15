Left Menu

Chargesheet Filed Against Senior Naxal Leader for Arms Supply

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against senior Naxal leader Rajesh Kumar Sinha for supplying arms to the CPI(Maoist). The chargesheet is linked to the recovery of arms from Maoist operative Parshuram Singh, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet on Wednesday against Rajesh Kumar Sinha, a senior Naxal leader, for his involvement in supplying arms and ammunition to the proscribed CPI(Maoist) outfit, according to an official statement.

Sinha, a resident of Patna and known by aliases Uday Ji and Shailesh Srivastav, is the seventh accused in a case stemming from the recovery of arms and ammunition from Parshuram Singh, alias Nandlal. Singh is a Maoist operative residing in Bistol, Jehanabad.

The investigation was taken over by the NIA from the Bihar Police in 2021, linked to prior arms recoveries from Singh's properties. Despite his 2016 release from jail, Sinha continued activities with the CPI(Maoist). Further investigations to determine additional links in the case are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

