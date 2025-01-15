Final-Hour Dispute Delays Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Announcement

In a dramatic turn of events, negotiations between Israel and Hamas hit a snag on Wednesday, postponing the much-anticipated announcement of a ceasefire aimed at ending the devastating 15-month conflict in Gaza.

Israel has accused Hamas of attempting to modify the terms of previously agreed arrangements concerning Gaza's border with Egypt, a move they called unacceptable. Hamas, however, dismissed these claims as nonsense.

The escalating tensions placed pressure on Qatar, which has been mediating the complex discussions, to delay revealing any possible agreement. The phased deal was expected to include hostage releases, the return of displaced Gazans, and much-needed humanitarian aid, but the seriousness of the dispute's impact remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)