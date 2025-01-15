Left Menu

Final-Hour Dispute Delays Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Announcement

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas faced a last-minute obstacle, delaying the anticipated announcement of a ceasefire. The dispute centers around arrangements along Gaza's border with Egypt, with Israel accusing Hamas of altering the terms, which Hamas denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:18 IST
Final-Hour Dispute Delays Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Announcement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

In a dramatic turn of events, negotiations between Israel and Hamas hit a snag on Wednesday, postponing the much-anticipated announcement of a ceasefire aimed at ending the devastating 15-month conflict in Gaza.

Israel has accused Hamas of attempting to modify the terms of previously agreed arrangements concerning Gaza's border with Egypt, a move they called unacceptable. Hamas, however, dismissed these claims as nonsense.

The escalating tensions placed pressure on Qatar, which has been mediating the complex discussions, to delay revealing any possible agreement. The phased deal was expected to include hostage releases, the return of displaced Gazans, and much-needed humanitarian aid, but the seriousness of the dispute's impact remains unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025