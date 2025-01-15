Hino Motors Faces Fraud Charges Over Emissions Scandal
Hino Motors, a Toyota unit, has been charged with fraud in the U.S. for unlawfully selling diesel engines that didn't meet emissions standards. A report revealed falsified data going back to 2003, with non-compliance sales continuing from 2010 to 2022.
Hino Motors, a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corp, is facing serious allegations of fraud in the United States. The Japanese manufacturer has been charged in the U.S. District Court in Detroit for selling over 100,000 diesel engines that violated emissions standards.
An internally commissioned investigation in 2022 uncovered a pattern of deceit at Hino, revealing that the company's manipulation of emissions data stretches back to 2003—a decade earlier than previously disclosed.
The U.S. Justice Department has stated that the sale of these non-compliant engines occurred between 2010 and 2022, raising significant concerns about environmental compliance and corporate accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
