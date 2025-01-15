Kerala CM Demands Action Against Unethical Recruitment to Conflict Zones
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for the Union Government to take strong action against agencies recruiting Indian citizens to conflict zones. This follows the death of a Keralite working with the Russian military. India has requested Russia to release Indian nationals involved in military recruitment.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called on the Union Government to enforce stringent measures against agencies that recruit Indian citizens into conflict zones such as Russia and Ukraine.
Vijayan referred to the death of a Keralite, recruited by the Russian military, as 'most unfortunate.' He emphasized that certain individuals are involved in recruiting others into foreign military forces.
The Ministry of External Affairs confirms that India has taken up this issue with Russia, seeking the early release of Indian nationals involved in such military recruitment, following the unfortunate events in Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China and Russia: A Strategic Bond in the New Era
2024: A Devastating Year for Children in Conflict Zones, UNICEF Warns
Kyiv's Air Defenses Thwart Early Morning Russian Attack
UN Calls for Immediate Release of Alexei Gorinov Amid Escalating Crackdown on Dissent in Russia
Ukrainian Naval Drone Strikes Russian Helicopters in Black Sea Drama