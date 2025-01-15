Telangana's Battle for Krishna Waters: A Call for Fair Allocation

In a decisive move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy pressed the state's irrigation department to mount a compelling argument before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II concerning Telangana's claim over Krishna river water.

During a strategic meeting in New Delhi, Reddy instructed officials to advocate using Section 3 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act of 1956 and insisted on project-specific allocations as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014. The Chief Minister criticized Andhra Pradesh's unauthorized Godavari-Banakacherla interlinking project.

Reddy further tasked officials with notifying Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu about Telangana's stance. He also called for IIT Hyderabad to study the Bhadrachalam flooding linked to the Polavaram project, while pursuing permissions for local irrigation developments.

