Kerala Pulls Back Forest Bill Amid Wide Criticism

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Wednesday that the controversial amendment to the Kerala Forest Act of 1961 would be withdrawn, following a backlash from various sectors, including religious groups.

The proposed amendment, known as the Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2024, sought to penalize activities like unauthorized entry and vehicle parking in forests. However, the government faced criticism for the potential misuse of these powers.

Vijayan emphasized the importance of human welfare, environmental conservation, and the necessity to align forest laws with Kerala's unique geographic and demographic status, advocating for changes to the Wildlife Protection Act to tackle wildlife-human conflicts effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)