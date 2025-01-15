Left Menu

Kerala Pulls Back Forest Bill Amid Wide Criticism

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the withdrawal of the proposed amendment to the Kerala Forest Act due to widespread opposition. The bill intended to penalize activities within forest areas. Concerns about misuse of power and the need for human welfare-centered laws were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:57 IST
Kerala Pulls Back Forest Bill Amid Wide Criticism
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Wednesday that the controversial amendment to the Kerala Forest Act of 1961 would be withdrawn, following a backlash from various sectors, including religious groups.

The proposed amendment, known as the Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2024, sought to penalize activities like unauthorized entry and vehicle parking in forests. However, the government faced criticism for the potential misuse of these powers.

Vijayan emphasized the importance of human welfare, environmental conservation, and the necessity to align forest laws with Kerala's unique geographic and demographic status, advocating for changes to the Wildlife Protection Act to tackle wildlife-human conflicts effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025