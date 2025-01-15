Major Arms Seizure Foils Insurgent Plot in Mizoram

Mizoram police have successfully intercepted a major arms smuggling operation, capturing five individuals on Wednesday in the Mamit district, near the India-Bangladesh border. Among those arrested was a leader of the Chin National Front, an insurgent group operating in Myanmar.

The operation, conducted in collaboration with an intelligence agency, led to the recovery of six AK-47 rifles, over 10,000 cartridges, and 13 magazines. The arms were seized on the outskirts of Saithah village, within the jurisdiction of the West Phaileng police station, marking it as one of the largest arms busts in the state's history.

The police disclosed that the seized weaponry was intended for an illicit arms trade between the Chin National Front and the United People's Democratic Front, an insurgent faction in Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts. An ongoing investigation seeks to dismantle the armament smuggling network following these arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)