Employer Arrested for Driver's Murder in Palghar

A man from Maharashtra's Palghar district has been arrested for allegedly murdering his driver. The victim, Prabhukumar Lotan Jha, was found dead in the Tungareshwar area. The employer, S V Singh, reportedly killed Jha with an iron rod after frequent arguments over Jha's drinking habits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 15-01-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 23:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, police have arrested a 49-year-old man from Maharashtra's Palghar district, following the discovery of his driver's body. The victim, identified as 42-year-old Prabhukumar Lotan Jha, was found dead in the Tungareshwar area.

Authorities swiftly apprehended the employer, S V Singh, after receiving crucial information. The police report suggests that there were ongoing disputes between Singh and Jha, largely due to Jha's tendency to arrive at work under the influence of alcohol.

In a tragic escalation, one heated argument led to Singh reportedly striking Jha with an iron rod, resulting in the latter's death. Investigations are underway to uncover further details surrounding the incident.

