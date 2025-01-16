Old Rivalry Turns Fatal: Man Arrested for Van Driver's Murder
A man was arrested for allegedly murdering a van driver in a village after a longstanding feud. The incident happened when the suspect and his friends attacked the victim with sticks. Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for others involved.
A bitter old feud culminated in tragedy as police arrested a man for allegedly beating a van driver to death in a local village, officials reported on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Sunday night when Harsh, the van driver, was smoking outside his hut and was attacked by Vishal and his friends wielding sticks.
Vishal, apprehended on Tuesday in Gurugram's Sector 40, confessed that the attack was rooted in a previous assault by Harsh. Despite filing a case last year, Harsh continued to aggravate tensions. Vishal and his friends targeted Harsh after attending a birthday celebration in the village, police stated. Authorities are actively pursuing other suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
