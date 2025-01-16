Left Menu

Strengthening India's Security: Rajnath Singh's Vision for Modern Warfare

In a compelling address on Army Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights the growing threat of non-state actors and terrorism. Emphasizing the need for modernizing India's military, he underscores self-reliance and a robust security system to achieve Prime Minister Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-01-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 00:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Army Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed concerns about the rise of non-state actors resorting to terrorism, calling it a significant issue. He noted the increasing unpredictability of future conflicts, which will be marked by unconventional warfare methods.

Highlighting India's strategic goals, Singh emphasized transformative efforts to modernize the armed forces. The government is committed to equipping the military with advanced technology to enhance its fighting capabilities, aiming for self-reliance in defence production.

Singh participated in the 'Gaurav Gatha' event and launched initiatives promoting India's battlefield sites as tourist destinations. He celebrated the Indian armed forces' role in disaster response and praised their strength, cautioning that no nation can develop without a powerful military.

(With inputs from agencies.)

