Strengthening India's Security: Rajnath Singh's Vision for Modern Warfare

On Army Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed concerns about the rise of non-state actors resorting to terrorism, calling it a significant issue. He noted the increasing unpredictability of future conflicts, which will be marked by unconventional warfare methods.

Highlighting India's strategic goals, Singh emphasized transformative efforts to modernize the armed forces. The government is committed to equipping the military with advanced technology to enhance its fighting capabilities, aiming for self-reliance in defence production.

Singh participated in the 'Gaurav Gatha' event and launched initiatives promoting India's battlefield sites as tourist destinations. He celebrated the Indian armed forces' role in disaster response and praised their strength, cautioning that no nation can develop without a powerful military.

(With inputs from agencies.)