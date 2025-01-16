Left Menu

Glimmer of Hope: Negotiations Aim to End Gaza Conflict

German Foreign Secretary Annalena Baerbock expressed optimism about the possible release of hostages and an end to fatalities in Gaza, following a phased deal reached by negotiators to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas. She urged those responsible to seize this opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 16-01-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 00:28 IST
Glimmer of Hope: Negotiations Aim to End Gaza Conflict
Annalena Baerbock
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a significant development aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict, German Foreign Secretary Annalena Baerbock announced a hopeful breakthrough on Wednesday.

Her statement followed the conclusion of a phased agreement between negotiators seeking to bring peace between Israel and Hamas, potentially leading to an end in the ongoing violence.

Baerbock emphasized on social media platform X the importance of taking action to ensure that this opportunity is not wasted by those in charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025