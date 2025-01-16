Glimmer of Hope: Negotiations Aim to End Gaza Conflict

In a significant development aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict, German Foreign Secretary Annalena Baerbock announced a hopeful breakthrough on Wednesday.

Her statement followed the conclusion of a phased agreement between negotiators seeking to bring peace between Israel and Hamas, potentially leading to an end in the ongoing violence.

Baerbock emphasized on social media platform X the importance of taking action to ensure that this opportunity is not wasted by those in charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)