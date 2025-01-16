Ceasefire Hopes in Gaza: U.N.'s Role in Relief Efforts
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed support for a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, emphasizing the need to alleviate suffering caused by the conflict. The United Nations is prepared to implement the deal and provide ongoing humanitarian aid to the affected Palestinian population.
Guterres reassured that the United Nations is poised to aid the execution of this ceasefire deal effectively. The organization aims to amplify efforts in delivering enduring humanitarian assistance to countless Palestinians facing hardships.
Speaking to reporters, Guterres reiterated the U.N.'s commitment to play a pivotal role in ensuring that the ceasefire translates into real relief for those affected by the ongoing hostilities in the region.
