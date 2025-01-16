Ceasefire Hopes in Gaza: U.N.'s Role in Relief Efforts

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza. He underscored that foremost among priorities is to alleviate the severe suffering resulting from this prolonged conflict.

Guterres reassured that the United Nations is poised to aid the execution of this ceasefire deal effectively. The organization aims to amplify efforts in delivering enduring humanitarian assistance to countless Palestinians facing hardships.

Speaking to reporters, Guterres reiterated the U.N.'s commitment to play a pivotal role in ensuring that the ceasefire translates into real relief for those affected by the ongoing hostilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)