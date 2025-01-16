Historic Israel-Hamas Ceasefire and Hostage Deal Announced
Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage agreement, brokered with US, Egyptian, and Qatari diplomacy. This deal ends the ongoing conflict in Gaza, improves humanitarian aid, and reunites hostages with families. President Trump supports the agreement as part of broader peace efforts in the Middle East.
In a major diplomatic breakthrough, a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas was announced on Wednesday, with U.S. President Joe Biden proclaiming the agreement will put an end to the violent conflict in Gaza.
After months of relentless diplomatic efforts by the United States, alongside key geopolitical players Egypt and Qatar, the accord will allow humanitarian assistance to flow into Palestine and reunite hostages with their families after over 15 months of captivity.
President-elect Donald Trump praised the milestone, hailing it as evidence of his administration's potential to advance peace and security in the Middle East. He highlighted plans to work closely with Israel to ensure Gaza doesn't revert to a terrorist sanctuary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
