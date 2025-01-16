Left Menu

Historic Israel-Hamas Ceasefire and Hostage Deal Announced

Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage agreement, brokered with US, Egyptian, and Qatari diplomacy. This deal ends the ongoing conflict in Gaza, improves humanitarian aid, and reunites hostages with families. President Trump supports the agreement as part of broader peace efforts in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 00:58 IST
Historic Israel-Hamas Ceasefire and Hostage Deal Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas was announced on Wednesday, with U.S. President Joe Biden proclaiming the agreement will put an end to the violent conflict in Gaza.

After months of relentless diplomatic efforts by the United States, alongside key geopolitical players Egypt and Qatar, the accord will allow humanitarian assistance to flow into Palestine and reunite hostages with their families after over 15 months of captivity.

President-elect Donald Trump praised the milestone, hailing it as evidence of his administration's potential to advance peace and security in the Middle East. He highlighted plans to work closely with Israel to ensure Gaza doesn't revert to a terrorist sanctuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025