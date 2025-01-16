World News Brief: Key Global Developments

In Los Angeles, firefighters are battling wildfires fueled by strong, dry winds, posing a critical risk to residents as evacuations are prepared. This ongoing disaster reflects the city's resilience as they face unprecedented challenges.

Significant changes are occurring in the U.S. State Department as President-elect Trump's team requests resignations from senior diplomats, indicating a shift in diplomatic strategy.

Meanwhile, South Korea's anti-corruption agency is actively investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol, as questioning continues over allegations related to a criminal insurrection probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)