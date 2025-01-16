Radical Group Arrests Stun Manipur After Kidnapping Turns Fatal

In a dramatic turn of events in Manipur's Thoubal district, six individuals alleged to be part of the radical Meitei group Arambai Tenggol were apprehended by police in connection with a fatal kidnapping incident, authorities disclosed on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Md Nawash, was reportedly abducted from his home earlier in the week, purportedly for ransom, by individuals believed to be affiliated with this group. However, the situation escalated as he was declared dead upon arrival at Thoubal district hospital.

While the accused, all of whom have been named, remain under scrutiny, the Arambai Tenggol group has publicly distanced itself from the abduction, asserting in a statement that they have taken measures to ensure justice by rounding up the alleged perpetrators and surrendering them to the police.

