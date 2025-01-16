Mystery Surrounds Samadhi Burial of Gopan Swami

In a case shrouded in mystery, the police on Thursday exhumed the body of 69-year-old Gopan Swami near Neyyattinkara, following his family's claims that he had entered 'samadhi.' The police took the step under tight security after complaints from residents alleging foul play in his death.

The body, discovered in a sitting position and surrounded by pooja items, was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Thiruvananthapuram sub-collector, Alfred O V, stated that the investigation will continue, and the body will be handed over to the family post-examination.

Despite protests from family and locals, the Kerala High Court declined to halt the exhumation, emphasizing the need for a probe into the individual's suspicious demise. The court noted that the investigation's progression was crucial due to potential irregularities in his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)