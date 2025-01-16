Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Samadhi Burial of Gopan Swami

The body of 69-year-old Gopan Swami was exhumed by police near Neyyattinkara following claims of his attainment of 'samadhi.' The police, under tight security, unearthed and identified the body amidst protests. The Kerala High Court upheld the exhumation, citing suspicious circumstances in his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:25 IST
Mystery Surrounds Samadhi Burial of Gopan Swami
  • Country:
  • India

In a case shrouded in mystery, the police on Thursday exhumed the body of 69-year-old Gopan Swami near Neyyattinkara, following his family's claims that he had entered 'samadhi.' The police took the step under tight security after complaints from residents alleging foul play in his death.

The body, discovered in a sitting position and surrounded by pooja items, was shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Thiruvananthapuram sub-collector, Alfred O V, stated that the investigation will continue, and the body will be handed over to the family post-examination.

Despite protests from family and locals, the Kerala High Court declined to halt the exhumation, emphasizing the need for a probe into the individual's suspicious demise. The court noted that the investigation's progression was crucial due to potential irregularities in his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025