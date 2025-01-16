Suspension Shock: Police Under Scrutiny in BJP Leader Assault Case
Four police officials, including three sub-inspectors, have been suspended for allegedly assaulting BJP leader Manoj Pasi at Jhunsi police station. This incident stems from a land dispute involving construction activities. The case is under investigation and further action awaits the probe's findings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 16-01-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 11:26 IST
- Country:
- India
An inquiry has been launched following the suspension of four police personnel in connection with the alleged assault of a BJP leader in Jhunsi.
Officials report that the altercation with Manoj Pasi, the state co-treasurer of BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha, occurred amid tensions over a land dispute involving construction boundaries.
DCP (City) Abhishek Bharti confirmed the suspension of three sub-inspectors and a constable, pending results from a departmental investigation. The outcome of this probe will determine any additional measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Air Tragedy: Investigations and Mourning
Tragic Incident: South Korean Plane Crash Investigation Underway
Tragedy in South Korea: Plane Crash Investigation Unfolds
Maharashtra Govt forms Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe murder of Beed village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh: Official.
Cybertruck Explosion Sparks Terrorism Investigation at Trump Hotel