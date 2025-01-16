Left Menu

Suspension Shock: Police Under Scrutiny in BJP Leader Assault Case

Four police officials, including three sub-inspectors, have been suspended for allegedly assaulting BJP leader Manoj Pasi at Jhunsi police station. This incident stems from a land dispute involving construction activities. The case is under investigation and further action awaits the probe's findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 16-01-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 11:26 IST
An inquiry has been launched following the suspension of four police personnel in connection with the alleged assault of a BJP leader in Jhunsi.

Officials report that the altercation with Manoj Pasi, the state co-treasurer of BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha, occurred amid tensions over a land dispute involving construction boundaries.

DCP (City) Abhishek Bharti confirmed the suspension of three sub-inspectors and a constable, pending results from a departmental investigation. The outcome of this probe will determine any additional measures.

