Suspension Shock: Police Under Scrutiny in BJP Leader Assault Case

An inquiry has been launched following the suspension of four police personnel in connection with the alleged assault of a BJP leader in Jhunsi.

Officials report that the altercation with Manoj Pasi, the state co-treasurer of BJP's Scheduled Caste Morcha, occurred amid tensions over a land dispute involving construction boundaries.

DCP (City) Abhishek Bharti confirmed the suspension of three sub-inspectors and a constable, pending results from a departmental investigation. The outcome of this probe will determine any additional measures.

