Kuldeep Sengar Seeks Sentence Suspension Amid Health Concerns

Expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday, requesting a suspension of his 10-year imprisonment in the custodial death case concerning the father of the Unnao rape survivor.

Sengar justified this request by stating that while his appeal against the conviction is pending, he has already spent a significant duration in incarceration. Presently out on interim bail due to medical reasons, he seeks an extension to undergo cataract surgery scheduled for January 24 at AIIMS.

Justice Vikas Mahajan scheduled a hearing for January 17, asking for necessary documents and requesting the CBI to authenticate Sengar's medical records. The CBI opposes the suspension, citing the threat Sengar poses to the survivor, with an appeal still pending against his life sentence for raping the minor.

(With inputs from agencies.)