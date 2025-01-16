Ceasefire Declared: A Victory for Palestinian Resistance

The recently declared ceasefire in Gaza has been hailed as a significant victory for the Palestinian resistance by Iran's Revolutionary Guards. They issued warnings to Israel against any breaches of the agreement.

The ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel is set to take effect on Sunday, following mediation. This agreement will see the release of Israeli hostages, held during the 15-month-long conflict that wreaked havoc in the region, resulting in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Iran, along with allies such as Yemen's Houthis and Lebanon's Hezbollah, has been a staunch supporter of Hamas throughout the ordeal. The Revolutionary Guards have emphasized their continued faith in the resistance, remaining vigilant against any potential violations by Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)