China Backs Gaza Ceasefire, Urges Path to Lasting Peace
China expresses support for the Gaza ceasefire and calls for de-escalation in the Middle East. A phased ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is set to begin Sunday. China pledges continued humanitarian aid and reconstruction support for Gaza.
China has expressed its support for the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement, urging involved parties to seize the opportunity to promote peace in the Middle East, according to a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.
The ceasefire deal, reached on Wednesday, aims to end ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas, scheduled to commence on Sunday. China hopes the agreement will lead to a comprehensive and permanent peace in the embattled region, spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated.
Furthermore, China has committed to providing ongoing humanitarian aid and assisting in post-war reconstruction efforts in Gaza.
