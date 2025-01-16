Bangladeshi Woman Arrested in Perumbavoor
A Bangladeshi woman, Thasleema, was arrested in Perumbavoor, India, for residing illegally. Police acted on a tip-off about her presence among migrant workers. An investigation is ongoing, with detailed questioning taking place at the Perumbavoor police station.
In a recent police operation in Perumbavoor, India, a Bangladeshi woman was detained for illegally staying in the country. The arrest followed a tip-off about her presence among local migrant workers.
The woman, identified as Thasleema, had been residing with a Bihari in the area for some time. She was caught during a Wednesday search operation conducted by the police.
Ernakulam Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena stated that a thorough investigation is ongoing, and the woman is currently undergoing interrogation at the Perumbavoor police station. Further information is pending until the investigation progresses.
